Tommy E. Remengesau Jr., Republic of Palau’s former president, and Grand Master Navigator Sesario Sewralur will be diving into the ocean trenches of Palau and Yap this month.
The DSSV Pressure Drop, a deep ocean research vessel, invited the Micronesian Voyaging Society to join them on the first-ever expeditions into the Palau and Yap ocean trenches, according to the press release. Remengesau and Sewralur will accompany Pressure Drop’s owner, Victor L. Vescovo, as passengers on deep-sea dives into the trenches aboard the vessel’s submersible Limiting Factor.
“Micronesian Voyaging Society’s goal is to preserve our culture’s strong connection to the ocean around us. Relying on traditional star navigation to sail around the ocean, our fore-fathers could not have dreamed that it would be possible today to explore the depth of the oceans as Palau’s former President Tommy Remengesau Jr. and Yap’s Master Navigator Sesario are about to do using the latest modern technology,” said Micronesian Voyaging Society President Shallum Etpison.
The trenches, located off the eastern coasts of Yap and Palau, are two of the deepest in the world, each measuring more than 26,000 feet deep. Until now, no human has visited their deepest points, the press release stated.
Sewralur is scheduled to descend to the bottom of the Yap trench aboard Limiting Factor on July 15. Remengesau’s dive into the Palau trench will follow three days later on July 18. Vescovo will pilot the submersible during both dives with Rob McCallum serving as Expedition Leader.
Each dive will last roughly eight hours, with three hours to descend and ascend and two hours exploring the bottom of the trench. Throughout the dives, the team will record new footage of these never-before-seen environments and collect data for marine researchers, potentially including live specimens of deep-sea marine life.
“We seek to explore the trenches, the first time these areas will be seen by human eyes. We hope to be able to collect specimens and samples to enhance humankind's knowledge of these incredible places,” McCallum said.
Marine Sanctuary
Remengesau's dive into the Palau Trench will reach the deepest point in the Palau National Marine Sanctuary, a marine protected area that Remengesau signed into law in 2015. In light of COVID-19 and the economic downturn, there has been some discussion to reduce the size of the sanctuary to allow fishermen access to the waters. The sanctuary protects 80% of Palau’s national waters and includes huge areas of unexplored deep-sea habitats.
“Not much is known about the deepest parts of the ocean – but we know there’s interconnectivity and relationships of the ocean surface to the very bottom and the diversity of marine life in between," Remengesau said.
DSSV Pressure Drop was built in 1985 in Tacoma, Washington, fitted to be the ideal platform from which to conduct scientific and research projects using a manned submersible, according to the Five Deeps expedition website. In 2002, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Organization acquired the vessel and converted it to a multiple-disciplinary platform capable of a broad range of missions. The ship conducted oceanographic research and assessments throughout the eastern Pacific, including the U.S. West Coast, Central and South America. In 2017, the Pressure Drop was acquired by Caladan Oceanic and a comprehensive refit program began. Focused largely on the accommodation and science areas, the refit has transformed the vessel into a much more comfortable and capable scientific research ship.
DSSV Pressure Drop has been systematically exploring the ocean’s deepest points since 2017 and visited every 10,000+ meter deep ocean trench on the planet in 2020 and 2021. The group previously mapped the Palau and Yap trenches in 2019 using the vessel’s advanced sonar.