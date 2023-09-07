A former Guam resident will be offering her expertise in the field of psychology to advance mental health care on Guam for women and children through telehealth and as a rotating specialist with Dr. Shieh’s Clinic.
Over the past five years, telehealth services has advanced and with the COVID-19 pandemic, it became the norm as many patients feared heading to the doctor's office.
Dr. Beverly Shieh, a pediatric and perinatal behavioral health specialist, told The Guam Daily Post that telehealth not only proved to be effective in treating patients, but also expanding the range of services.
“Medical institutions I've trained and worked at continue to provide this service and I've noticed in my practice it has been highly embraced by families for being not only a private form of treatment implementation but also a cost-saving one,” she said. "I feel Guam deserves this care as well, especially since finding a behavioral health specialist may require a family to seek it off-island. In addition, telehealth provides consistent ongoing care, which I feel is necessary for any patient treatment."
Beverly Shieh, who's the daughter of local OB-GYN Dr. Thomas Shieh, has devoted her life to helping women and children like her father.
“I specialize in pediatric psychology and perinatal psychology, with expertise in treating complex and chronic illnesses both inpatient and outpatient in pediatric health and perinatal mental health. I also have experience with multiple forms of diagnostic and cognitive assessments, including but not limited to developmental delays, hematology oncology, and concussion,” she said.
"My specialty in the medical field allows me to assist with coping and adjustment to hospitalizations, medical procedures, re-integration and participation and adherence to medical cares. In addition, I also specialize in a variety of mood and behavioral concerns for pediatric and perinatal patients."
Beverly Shieh focuses on quality care through evidence-based treatment that are individualized, effective and culturally sensitive.
“I think tailoring these treatments to each child and family is very important, and this is what makes the treatment plan successful and also enjoyable for the whole family. I want the child and his family, and expectant or new mother, to feel like this treatment plan was created for them because it's comfortable and understandable,” she said.
Across the country pediatric and perinatal behavioral health services are widely needed, Guam is no different.
“I believe there especially is a need in Guam, since much of the internships, trainings, and fellowships to specialize in these areas must be completed by an approved American Psychological Association (APA) site; most only found in the mainland. It's important to bring this knowledge and services to Guam because they are evidence-based treatments, proven to be effective for specific needs and diagnoses,” she explained.
Her services will be available on Oct. 1.
“Currently, I have the honor of being in network with StayWell, NetCare and TakeCare. I understand there is already a waiting list,” she said.
She's licensed to practice in Hawaii and Guam and will be one of the rotating associate specialists at her father’s local clinic; she will travel from Hawaii to see patients in-person.
“I plan to come as often as I can and have appointments for in-person testing and assessments, follow-up care, as well as consultations," she said.