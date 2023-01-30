Former Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje has died. He was 76 years old. Sen. William Parkinson issued a statement on his death.
"It is with a heavy heart and mind that I offer my sincerest condolences to the family of the late Senator Jose 'Pedo' Terlaje. He was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and more. For the village of Yona, he was a beloved mayor. For me, he was a friend and mentor," Parkinson said. "During his time as a senator, he never failed to introduce policies that bettered our island. For that, I always looked up to him. He never failed to be a passing smile, an open ear and an open mind for those who needed him. His time in office as a legislator was one of the things that inspired me to become one."
Terlaje was born in Yona as the fourth of nine children of Jesus Castro Terlaje and Emelia Gogo Toves Terlaje, according to his biography for the 36th Guam Legislature. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He is also a veteran of the Guam Police Department, and has taken on other public service roles during his lifetime, including holding the office of the mayor of Yona.
Terlaje last served as a lawmaker in the 36th Legislature. He ran for reelection in the 37th Legislature, but did not obtain enough votes to retain his seat. The last measure introduced by Terlaje to be enacted into law was Bill 346-36, which facilitates early retirement for law enforcement officers and investigators.
"What began as a bill to improve the retirement plan for law enforcement officers, who so honorably serve our island, is now a law that will benefit current and future government of Guam employees across all jobs and categories," Terlaje stated during a signing ceremony at Adelup in late December.
Parkinson recalled that Terlaje was very open and often let him "hang around" at his office as he learned the ropes during the 2022 elections.
"I learned a tremendous amount from the office of a man who truly embodied the 'HITA' spirit and, for that, I will always be grateful," Parkinson stated in his release, referring to Terlaje's campaign slogan.
According to the biography from the 36th Legislature, Terlaje's slogan was "HITA," which is the CHamrou inclusive form of "we" and stands for "Honesty Integrity Trust and Accountability."
"From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank him for his service to the people of Guam and for inspiring me to also serve them. Public service is a calling that does not come to most, but it came to him as it did to me. And, he answered that call with passion, integrity and compassion. That is something that will never be forgotten. Not by the people of Guam and most definitely not by me," Parkinson added.