Former Speaker of the Guam Legislature Joaquin “Kin” C. Arriola passed away early Wednesday morning. He was 96.
Arriola was a member of the island’s greatest generation, having survived World War II and the occupation of Japanese forces.
After the war, he sought a higher education and became, along with Carlos P. Taitano, the second CHamoru to earn a law degree, according to Guampedia. When he returned, established what is now known as the Arriola Law Firm, Guam’s oldest law office. Soon he was asked to run for elected office and became the top vote-getter in three elections. He served as a senator in the Guam Legislature from 1955 to 1959. He also led the Legislature, from 1967-1971, as Speaker, which at the time, was Guam’s highest elected official as island governors were appointed by the U.S. President.
He married Elizabeth P. Arriola who also served as a senator for 12 years. Together they had eight children.