Former Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon vice mayor passed away

A former vice mayor of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon, Kenneth C. Santos, has passed away.
“We join the island of Guam in mourning the passing of former Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Vice Mayor Kenneth C. Santos, a loving father, grandfather, and father figure to many in our island community,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As a lifelong baseball player and coach since he was 18, Vice Mayor Santos always devoted his time and talents to mentoring our youth and encouraging their growth. Out of the goodness of his heart, he would lend a helping hand to anyone in need and invoked his spirit of kind leadership to serve the village he loved so dearly.”
Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Santos was a hard working man who "became a master of many trades to make ends meet and support his loved ones."
Tenorio said Santos also worked as a maintenance supervisor, forklift operator, school aide, security worker and put in time coaching the Guam Little League and amateur and masters divisions.
"He dedicated his life to ensure his family and community thrived," Tenorio said. "Especially during this pandemic when many have been hard-pressed, Vice Mayor Santos’s life reminds us that family is our rock and our reason to prevail. His loved ones have our heartfelt condolences and prayers.”
Santos had retired from his post Oct. 30, 2020.
The Mayors Council of Guam, in a press release announcing Santos' retirement, said the vice mayor's retirement was for medical reasons and to spend more time with his family.