More than 60 children have required emergency foster care from January to April - that’s a rate that’s more than double what Harvest House used to see.
“We are shocked by that number, too. Because in the past, we would get about 50 children a year through these emergency places,” said Ashley Lemley, resource coordinator Harvest House, a nonprofit organization that helps foster children and foster families.
Going from 50 in a year to 60 in just four months reflects how the total number of foster children on island has nearly doubled.
Lemley said Guam had 237 foster children in 2020. As of Friday, there were 566. However, the number of licensed families still falls short of the need.
“I think the greatest thing is just a breakdown of family units in general; there’s an increase in abuse cases. When schools reopened, teachers were able to report findings,” Lemley said.
“And also we’re also seeing more poverty and neglect through poverty, families are unable to feed their children, send them to school, or provide them with a home or necessary care.”
Many of these situations have existed for many years. However, Lemley said, COVID-19 exacerbated the challenges families were already facing.
“And so now, as everything is opening up again we’re starting to see the consequences of it,” Lemley said.
“When we hit the 500 mark in the system, our minds were blown and now we’re close to 600,” she added. “That was right around the turn of the new year.”
Never enough foster homes
Lemley said there are 68 licensed families actively fostering.
That’s an increase from what the Guam Mayors’ Council reported in January - then there were fewer than 40 active and licensed foster homes. The council led an educational and recruitment outreach to help recruit more than a dozen foster families.
On May 26, Harvest House will offer an informational meeting to answer questions from anyone interested in fostering children. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Wendy’s in Tamuning.
Lemley said the greatest goal in recruiting more families is to help ease the pressure on current families who are relied upon fairly regularly.
“We don’t want to not encounter burnout and we really want to help retain the foster families we have now,” Lemley said, explaining that by increasing the number of families, there will be more options to help children.
But having more foster parents also means they’ll have enough families to call to take in emergency cases.
“We’ve seen a massive increase in the numbers of children coming in,” Lemley said, reiterating the numbers.
She said they often get groups of children, sometimes as many as seven or eight siblings.
“And the sad thing is they get separated, some go into shelters, some in homes by themselves or maybe with a sibling,” Lemley said.
Lemley noted that they try to keep children together, but given the circumstances of the foster families, that’s not always an option.
She said the emergency foster children center at Barrigada Heights does help, especially when it’s late at night.
“That is always a last option - children need to be with families - they need to grow in a home,” Lemley said.
The time a child is in a foster care situation depends on what’s going on with the parents.
“It can be a few weeks to a few years,” she said. In a situation where parents struggled with poverty or homelessness, the various agencies would work together to get them into a home with Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. That could be just a few weeks.
“And in cases where parents are involved in drugs and have to go through rehab that might take longer,” she said. “The goal is within a year and a half to have children go through a permanency plan - that means there’s a long-term goal for the children and it can be adoption (or) reunification.”
Meeting is for information
Lemley encouraged all residents who have any questions about foster care to attend the meeting.
“The biggest thing about this meeting is a lot of people get really intimidated because they think its a commitment,” she said. “But it’s really for information … learning more about the foster care system. You’re not signing up to be a licensed foster care parent that day.”
She said they’ll be able to answer questions anyone might have and will also talk about the process to get licensed.
Lemley added that they’re going to launch a respite program that could be a stepping stone for people who might want to help with foster children but aren’t sure they can do it full time.
The program will allow interested families to work with licensed foster families and take the foster children for a day or a weekend. This will allow foster families to take a break and keep them from burning out, Lemley said.
Increased cost of living
In the last couple of years, the cost of living on island has increased. Not only are gas prices the highest residents have ever seen but also food prices have risen as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the supply chain.
Lemley said the government does have programs to help with costs. The Department of Public Health and Social Services administers a block grant so foster parents can hire sitters during the day or enroll the children in a day program. There’s also the Women, Infant and Children program, which helps with food purchases. And also licensed families do receive a stipend.