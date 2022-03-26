Four men arrested after leading police on car chase; drugs found on one individual

A high-speed chase from Tumon to Mangilao on Friday led to the injury of a police officer, damaged police cars, and the arrest of four men who were in a vehicle with a fraudulent license plate.
At around 2:35 a.m., patrol officers assigned to Tumon-Tamuning Precinct attempted to stop a primer-black sedan on Ypao Road in Tumon. The vehicle license plates attached to the sedan were identified as fraudulent, according to a press release from the Guam Police Department.
The operator of the vehicle refused to come to a stop and attempted to evade the officers. The pursuit led the officers towards Pagat, Mangilao and ended with the operator of the vehicle intentionally ramming into several patrol vehicles, the press release states.
One officer was injured because of the collision and was provided medical attention, the release states.
Arrested were:
• Driver Andrew V. Toves, 38, for the alleged offenses of eluding a police officer, four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving, fraudulent use of a license plate, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and no driver’s license.
• Darren Quinata, 19, for the alleged offense of resisting arrest.
• Anthony Quenga, 19, for the alleged offense of resisting arrest.
• Jerry B. Mantanona, 57, for the alleged offense of illegal possession of a controlled substance. He was booked and released.
Andrew Toves, Darren Quinata, and Anthony Quenga were booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.
The case is closed and forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of Guam for their information and prosecution, police stated.