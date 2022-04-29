Camping along Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña for this year's return of the Liberation Day parade will be free of charge as part of festivities that, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday, demonstrate Guam's recovery and return to normalcy.
Besides waiving the $50 camping permit this year, there will also be no fee to enter a parade float or marching unit, Mayors Council of Guam President Jesse Alig announced at the unveiling ceremony.
"We are basically going to say, let's party to celebrate our Liberation festivities. I think it's well deserved," the governor said.
The governor, the mayors' council president and Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez led Friday's unveiling at Adelup of the 78th Liberation Day logo and theme, "The Strength to Overcome, the Faith to Persevere."
An image of Santa Marian Kamalen, the patron saint of Guam, is the main icon for this year's Liberation Day logo, representing faith as residents look to her for protection, strength and guidance in times of war, pandemic and peace.
Liberation Day festivities are resuming this year after a two-year hiatus that the COVID-19 pandemic caused. Memorials, however, went on even during the pandemic although at smaller scale because of pandemic restrictions.
July 21 marks the 78th year since Guam was liberated from Japanese occupation during World War II. The Liberation Day parade has always been one of the major events on Guam, until COVID-19 paused it in 2020 and 2021.
Retired Marine Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams is expected to be back on Guam, decades after helping to liberate the island from the Japanese occupation during World War II. He will be leading the unveiling of the Gold Star Monument, and will be invited on the parade grandstand. He will be 99 by then.
There will also be a fireworks display on the night of July 21, a drone light show, Fandanña Friday and other events to make the 78th Liberation Day as eventful as it could be, officials said.
There will be no carnival and Liberation Queen this year.
For a full listing of festivities online, visit GVB's featured page, www.visitguam.com/liberation78.
Alig, mayor of Piti, said this year's Liberation Day will also mark Guam's liberation from COVID-19.
Guam is now "at the doorstep of entering...a new era" in light of where it stood a few months ago or even two years ago, the governor said.
"Today, I think we’re breathing easier, we are building anew and we are resuming the normalcy some of us may have taken for granted," she said. "Together we are driving Guam’s recovery and I think this Liberation festivity is going to be a demonstration of that."
The governor said she's "cautiously optimistic" about the May 3 lifting of the final restrictions, the indoor mask mandate. COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalization rates have been on steady decline.
"For many, the action of lifting the face mask in indoor public settings will signal the most significant stride toward normalcy," she said. "It is an action that will cast ripple throughout our community, engaging our people to pursue our lives as we knew it, except now life is not as we knew it."
Mask-wearing will continue to be encouraged and optional for those at high risk even after the mandate has been lifted, she said.
"We have truly demonstrated our strength to overcome. We have kept our faith to persevere, we never allowed ourselves to surrender to our lowest instincts because we know that in the darkest times hope is something you give yourself. That is the meaning of our inner strength and we know this because of our manåmko'," the governor said as she spoke of the message behind this year's Liberation Day theme.
From Dec. 8, 1941 to July 21, 1944, the people of Guam endured and survived the Japanese occupation during the war.
"They harbored untold strength and faith and they persevered in the face of unimaginable atrocities," the governor said, adding that her administration made it a point to prioritize justice for war survivors with war claims payments.
During question-and-answer, Alig said GVB is helping to shoulder the costs of holding the Liberation Day festivities, considering that they will also help bring visitors to the island this summer.
The mayors' council, GVB and the Liberation Day committee will also be seeking donations and corporate sponsorships to cover the costs, he said.
Based on information from GVB, the gold package sponsorship is $20,000, while the silver package is $15,000, and the bronze package is $10,000. Lower amounts and in-kind donations are also welcome, the committee said.
For those who are off-island or can't make it to the parade ground on July 21, the parade will be broadcast live on PBS TV Channel 12.
While the Liberation parade camping permit fee is waived, people will still need to line up and get a permit and number from the Department of Parks and Recreation. Officials said there will be more information later about the permit application.