It was back to the classrooms for Father Duenas Memorial School students on Monday.
“It’s all right. We’re trying to get back to normal as much as we can this year,” explained Tony Blas, FDMS assistant principal. “We’re just looking to get back to normal, back to great traditions and looking forward to a great school year.”
For the last 2 1/2 school years, the Catholic high school offered online and face-to-face learning due to safety concerns posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. This year, about 400 students kicked off the new school year in-person, he noted.
While COVID numbers are high on the island, FDMS will continue to keep its guard up against the deadly invisible virus.
“We’re complying with the Department of Public Health and Social Services,” Blas said. “We always have testing available here on the campus, we’re not required to have kids wear masks but we got them available to anyone that wants them, sanitation, and we comply with whatever Public Health puts out. We do have one dedicated staff to oversee the protocols and support staff as well.”
Guam recorded nearly 250 cases late last week, according to the Joint Information Center, as of Friday.
Student enrollment remains steady, Blas said.
“About the same, maybe a little less, but there’s some last-minute registrations going on so I know we should be close to where we were last year, a little less than 400,” he said.
The all-male school was established in 1948, first as a high school and minor seminary, near the site of its namesake's martyrdom. According to its website, the school focuses on providing skills and content necessary for educational success, including at the college students aim to attend.