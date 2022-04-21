The island's homeless residents have an opportunity to connect with various agency representatives this Friday for a chance to get housing, employment and other assistance benefits that can help them get back into homes.
The Guam Homeless Coalition is holding it's Passport to Services from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. April 22 near the amphitheater at the Governor Joseph Flores Park (Ypao Beach) in Tumon.
Earlier this year, the coalition and partners conducted the point in time count, which aims to find and count the number of people on island who don't have homes. Those numbers aren't yet available, according to Amor Say, a Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority planner who has helped organize the annual count.
"We're waiting for HUD's approval before we publish the data," she said, adding they anticipate getting the approval sometime this summer.
Say also confirmed that no count was conducted last year due to the pandemic.
The 2020 PIT Count found fewer unsheltered homeless persons on Guam that year, but it was conducted in January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect people's lives on Guam.
Connecting with services
The Passport to Services is an annual event to bring services and programs to residents who are homeless. The event provides homeless residents the opportunity to connect with services and programs, and includes medical screening for chronic medical conditions, immunizations, intake for public assistance benefits, housing and employment assistance.
Additionally, haircuts will be provided by Mariacy Beauty Academy. A boxed meal will be provided to participants and a food bag. Bus transportation will be coordinated with pick-ups at Hagåtña, Tamuning and Dededo.
For more information, email:
• Samantha Taitano, Chairperson, Guam Homeless Coalition at executive@manelu.org
• Paula Perez Siguenza, Passport Event Planner, at paulaperez@cssguam.org
• Amor Say, GHURA Collaborative Partner, at amsay@ghura.org