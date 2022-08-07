FSM COVID-19 cases decline slightly

The COVID-19 situation in the Federated States of Micronesia continues to be monitored despite situation reports being unavailable for the past two days.
The lack of reports is due to the staffing situation at the Department of Health and Social Affairs according to Richard Clark, public information officer and special assistant to the FSM president.
“I am advised that only one staff member at the Department of Health & Social Affairs prepares the reports, and that the staff's mother has just passed away. I'm advised this is the primary cause for the lack of reporting at present. I'm advised there will be every attempt to generate a report this weekend,” he said.
As a result, Clark did not have information for Aug. 4 or Aug. 5 from Yap state or Chuuk state. The latest state information available is an Aug. 4 report from Kosrae and an Aug. 5 report from Pohnpei.
“Chuuk state remains COVID-19-free in its communities. I am advised this is also still true for Yap state, though the latter has positive cases in its quarantine sites and onboard the MV Hapilmohol-2,” Clark said.
Kosrae reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, meanwhile, 125 new cases were reported in Pohnpei. However, data tracking the total number of tests administered in both states as compared to positive results indicate a slight decline.
With COVID-19 cases in the FSM surpassing 2,000, the island nation’s president David Panuelo appealed to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to see how Guam can assist its regional neighbors in late July.
“We are talking about sharing specialists here from health care because they are also void of specialists and doctors in Pohnpei, Yap, Kosrae and, of course, Chuuk,” Leon Guerrero said.
The governor characterized the meeting as productive and, as a result, there will be a closer working relationship with the FSM.
FSM senior leaders have also contracted the virus, including Vice President Yosiwo George, who remains under care.
“I've received several queries on the health of Vice President Yosiwo P. George. I am advised he is still in hospital, but I am not able to confirm his condition,” Clark said.
As of Aug. 4, 78% of the Kosrae population 5 years old and older were fully vaccinated.
As of Aug. 5, 75% of the Pohnpei community 5 years old and older were also fully vaccinated.