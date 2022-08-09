FSM encourages US and China to work together

The Federated States of Micronesia is a “friend to all and an enemy to none,” stated FSM government officials in a release regarding U.S.-China relations and the impact of a high-level U.S. visit to Taiwan.
“The foreign policy of the government of the FSM is to be a friend to all and an enemy to none, and to extend to all countries what is sought: peace, friendship, cooperation, and love in our common humanity. In this regard, the FSM has both an enduring partnership with the United States of America and a great friendship with the People’s Republic of China,” the release said.
The statement from the FSM government was in response to a call from U.S. and China governments requesting the FSM to comment on the visit.
“It is the FSM government’s observation that, the moment the visit by the U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan became common knowledge, that China felt that its One China Principle and sovereignty was threatened, and so sought to delay or cancel the visit by the U.S. Speaker. It is the FSM government’s observation that the U.S., which 'acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is part of China,' would be unwilling to accommodate what it interprets as aggressive behavior, and so the visit occurred without delay or hindrance,” the release said.
Following the visit, the FSM government observed a visible increase in both rhetoric and action which officials believe has heightened geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
“This is concerning to the FSM and its people. It is the FSM government’s observation that both China and the U.S. see the other side as a 'bully' engaging in provocative behavior, with China interpreting the visit of a high-level U.S. elected official to Taiwan as invasive, unprecedented, and unwelcome, and the U.S. interpreting the launch of missiles over Taiwan and also into Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone as a purposefully antagonistic overreaction,” the FSM government said.
The FSM made it clear they are not taking sides regarding the visit neither condoning it nor condemning it.
“The FSM believes that doing so is more likely to promote violence than to promote peace,” the FSM government said, noting each government has its own perspective.
The FSM government instead intends to keep in line with the United Nation’s mission to maintain international peace and security.
“It is the view of the FSM government that it ultimately doesn’t matter 'who is at fault,' 'who started it,' who is a 'bully,' who and what is 'wrong,' and who and what is 'right,' if the outcome results in conflict. It is essential for global peace, security, prosperity, and stability that there be no additional conflict in our world at this time,” the release said.
The FSM government believes “that the world will ultimately be more peaceful, and more capable at dealing with the threat of civilizational collapse caused by anthropogenic climate change, if China and the U.S. work together as partners and as friends, with mutual love and respect for one another.”
FSM government leaders called for China and the U.S. to reestablish cooperation on issues of international importance such as preventing the threat of civilizational collapse.
“As the two superpowers in the world, the U.S. and China set the tone and cadence for global conversations on peace; if there is no peace between these two powers, then there won’t be peace anywhere at all. There can be no solution to common problems unless China and the U.S. choose to cooperate with one another on issues of global importance,” the release said.