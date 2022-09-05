FSM President drops some COVID-19 restrictions

Residents of the Federated States of Micronesia are seeing less COVID-19 safety restrictions within their country.
FSM President David W. Panuelo recently signed amendments to Public Law 22-134, the Healthy Border Protection Act, lifting some restrictions.
Mask mandates in public settings has now been removed, according to Office of the FSM President Public Information Officer Richard Clark.
With Pohnpei and Kosrae returned to normal, the FSM government states that mask mandates in the states of Yap and Chuuk may presently hold more value as COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Yap, with Chuuk expecting a rise in community infection.
The nationwide mask mandate lift is attributed to Pohnpei and Kosrae returning to some sense of normalcy.
Although not required, the use of masks in public places in the nation remains encouraged.
Individual state governments have the right and power to implement or not enforce mask mandates within their jurisdiction, the press release noted.
Meanwhile, all people entering into the FSM will not have to quarantine for five days after arrival, which remains only for states that do not have community transmission of COVID-19.
This means that persons traveling to Yap, Pohnpei and Kosrae have no restrictions on their movement upon arrival into the country.
Persons traveling to Chuuk, which remains COVID-19-free, can still expect to undergo state-mandated quarantine.
Come Nov. 1, restrictions on the limit for disembarking passengers and mandates on quarantine for Chuuk will end.
Moreover, all people entering the FSM must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Booster shots are required for travelers to the FSM who received their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine more than five months ago.