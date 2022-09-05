The community's support did not go unrecognized Saturday as donations were made to Guam Animals In Need, or GAIN, at a supply drive held at Cost-U-Less in Tamuning.
Disinfecting supplies, trash bags, cat litter, dog food and treats were the donations made to the local nonprofit located in Yigo.
“It's a great feeling,” said Alison Hadley, GAIN executive director. “It's a big morale boost to see the community come forward for the island's animals. Even just a single bottle of bleach or a few cans of cat food mean a lot to us. It demonstrates that even if people only have a very small amount of anything extra in their wallets, they still find it in their hearts to help contribute towards a population that otherwise doesn't have much of a voice but still need our help.”
GAIN animal shelter hosts these supply drives at least twice a month to help supplement the many supplies needed such as dog food, cat litter, bleach, baby wipes and trash bags.
These donation drives give island residents another avenue to volunteer in other capacities outside of the physical shelter, she noted, “as it makes it easier for people to help out since they do not have to drive all the way north to donate to us.”
Supply drives have been ongoing for many years, which used to just be focused around the holidays.
With the great community support, Hadley said in a statement to The Guam Daily Post, the nonprofit has made it a monthly outreach as GAIN is able to closely partner with Cost-U-Less regularly.
“The turnouts are usually very good,” she said. “We hand out a wish list to customers entering the store and they can decide if they'd like to purchase anything on the list and then donate it to our table as they exit the store. Usually, people respond very well and are very generous.”
This past supply drive, GAIN received 10 55-pound bags of dog food, nine 20-pound bags of dog food, dog treats, cat litter, alcohol and trash bags.
“We appreciate all that the Guam community does for the shelter and the pets in need,” Hadley said.
GAIN's website, guamanimals.org, lists materials the organization will accept as donations and also allows for residents to make monetary donations.