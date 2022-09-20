GAIN SNIP Clinic completes 1K surgeries

A huge milestone was recently accomplished as Guam Animals In Need’s Spay & Neuter Island Pets clinic completed its 1,000th surgery last week.
More commonly known as GAIN, those with the organization that helps operate the island's only animal shelter in Yigo shared more about the milestone and the mission of the initiative with The Guam Daily Post.
“It was a very exciting thing to announce and was a big morale boost for all of GAIN and SNIP,” said Alison Hadley, GAIN executive director. “It's a big milestone to make and just emphasizes that we are serious about the work we are doing with spaying/neutering and we will continue to push forward.”
SNIP is a low-cost spay/neuter program that is held at the Lynn Raulerson Spay and Neuter Clinic at GAIN, offering the services for $50, which is available for both dogs and cats.
SNIP was designed to provide financially feasible spay/neuter options to the community to address the animal overpopulation issue in a more aggressive way, according to Hadley.
In total, SNIP has done over 3,000 surgeries, since the clinic first began in 2017.
“But, this thousand was a huge and quick success,” she said.
SNIP, under GAIN, is financially supported by funding from the local government and community donations.
To schedule an appointment and for more information, visit SNIP’s website at www.snipclinicguam.com, or email snip@guamanimals.org or call 671-653-6717.