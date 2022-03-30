Gamestop announces closure of Guam stores

Local gamers may have to do figure out where to buy their games come April, which is when Guam's two GameStop stores will be closing.
According to a post on Instagram, the gaming store which has stores at Micronesia Mall and Agana Shopping Center, been on island for about 20 years.
"It is with heavy heart that we announce the closing of both Guam Gamestop locations by the end of April. Thank you for all the love and support you have given us and thank you so much fo. Shopping with us for the past - 20 years. We couldn’t have done it without you and have made some great memories both as customers and as employees. We will continue to update on this page for any closing sales an hope to see you on our last month open. We are going through a liquidation process starting tomorrow so please visit us or check this instagram page tomorrow for updates on what we can do in store."