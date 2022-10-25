Garcia says he was protecting his family in viral video

A retired police lieutenant captured on a viral video allegedly threatening his neighbors said he was protecting his family.
On Monday afternoon, former Guam Police Department Lt. Jojo Garcia testified in his trial where he faces terrorizing, reckless conduct and official misconduct charges.
Garcia is charged in connection to three incidents, one of which was recorded and circulated on social media showing Garcia arguing with a handful of people in Dededo while armed with what appeared to be a rifle.
After watching witnesses testify as to what their version of the events that transpired at the time the video was recorded, Garcia's attorney Peter Santos called the retired police officer to the stand.
Santos initially showed the video to Garcia and to the jury then asked him what transpired.
"All I know is my son and I were outside my garage or the carport and then I heard people yelling so I looked over and then I couldn't understand what they were saying but then they were motioning for me to go back inside or something," Garcia testified before saying he saw multiple men running toward his house and one of them looking as if he would hit his son.
"I see these guys motioning like they're going to pull out weapons from their bag or on their person and that's when I went to get my weapon," Garcia recalled.
Then Garcia explained when the men were walking away and he was with his son, he heard one of them threaten his wife - which had occurred in the past.
"(My wife and daughter) would mention that they didn't feel comfortable because these guys will be making comments or lewd comments or remarks whenever they're outside of the house, or when they come in and out of the car," Garcia said.
Santos continued to question Garcia who further testified he was trying to figure out what was going on and protect his family.
"My main concern in that situation was my family," said Garcia who confirmed to Santos he could have shot the men if he wanted to.
Shootings
Santos, while questioning Garcia often referred to the retired lieutenant's 36 years of experience which included multiple roles such as working with SWAT to being on patrol.
During his time as a police officer, Garcia said he has had to fire his weapon in defense of his family and mentioned a 2016 shooting at a beach in Ipan while Garcia was off-duty.
Garcia explained at that time he and his family were camping when he heard shots being fired toward himself and his family which lead him to fire his weapon as well.
Santos then asked if he had been arrested, to which Garcia responded he had been - along with getting investigated and placed on leave by GPD. He was never charged, however, because he was performing self-defense, Garcia said.
Additionally, while on duty, Garcia shot and killed a gunman with his weapon at Seventh-day Adventist medical clinic in 2001 and did not face any charges.