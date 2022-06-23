The cost of a gallon of regular-grade fuel is $6.30 as of Wednesday morning.
That's a 19-cent drop from the $6.49 a gallon that Guamanians saw prices rise to just last week. The drop follows the governor signing Bill 295-36 into Public Law 36-105, which places a six-month moratorium on gas and diesel taxes. Gas has been rising in rapid beat to historic levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was then followed by Russia's war on Ukraine.
In January 2020, a gallon of regular-grade fuel was $4.14 but as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, it plummeted to $3.14 in a matter of four months.
By June 2020, a gallon of regular-grade fuel was up to $3.58. And the increases continued to roll.
Bill 295 is one of several measures related to gas prices introduced in the Guam Legislature over the past several months. The new law waives taxes and surcharges for 180 days, and shifts the burden of funding the gap in revenue from the fuel tax and surcharges for the Highway Fund and the Public Transit Fund to the General Fund, according to the law.
Sen. Clynton Ridgell's bill remains, which would cap fuel prices. "While they are making such massive profits, these oil and gasoline companies are now asking for tax breaks. This makes no sense. All it does is put more dollars in the pockets of Big Oil and less dollars in the pockets of the people," Ridgell stated in a release.
Price changes
• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline decreased to $3.13.
• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.
• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.
• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.
• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.
• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.
• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.
• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.
• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.
• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.
• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.30.
• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.
• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.
• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.
• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.
• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.
• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77.
• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.
• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.
• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.
• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.
• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10.
• Nov. 15, 2021: 11-cent decrease to $4.99.
• Nov. 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.89.
• Dec. 2, 2021: 15-cent decrease to $4.74.
• Jan. 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $4.89.
• Jan. 18, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.04.
• Feb. 1, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.19.
• Feb. 15, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.39.
• March 1, 2022: 10-cent increase to $5.49.
• March 4, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.69.
• March 9, 2022: 30-cent increase to $5.99.
• March 15, 2022: 20-cent decrease to $5.79.
• March 26, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.94.
• April 2, 2022: 15-cent decrease to $5.79.
• April 12, 2022: 10-cent decrease to $5.69.
• April 20, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.89.
• May 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $6.04.
• May 19, 2022: 15-cent increase to $6.19.
• June 2, 2022: 15-cent increase to $6.34.
• June 15, 2022: 15-cent increase to $6.49.