Gas prices drop 15 cents at Mobil

Gas prices in Guam have dropped 15 cents to $6.15 for a gallon of regular-grade fuel.
Gas prices had dropped a little over a week ago to $6.30 a gallon when senators passed and the governor signed legislation placing a moratorium on certain fuel taxes.
Gas prices had dropped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but as news of a vaccines being approved in summer 2020, gas prices started to rise. Russia's war on Ukraine has further pushed fuel prices up and Guam, like many other places has seen its highest gas prices.
But that trend may be changing.
Across the nation, gas prices have been slowly decreasing since mid-June as demand for gas fell.
According to industry magazine AAA, the Energy Information Administration’s showed gasoline demand decreased each week. Gas demand currently sits at 8.93 million b/d, which is lower than last year’s rate of 9.11 million b/d at the end of June. On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million bbl to 221.6 million bbl. These supply/demand dynamics and decreasing oil prices have pushed pump prices lower. As these trends continue, drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump.