Gas prices up again - $5.94 a gallon of regular grade fuel

Just a little over a week after getting some slight relief at the pump, Guam's drivers are again faced with gas prices that flirt with $6 a gallon price mark for regular grade fuel.
Some Mobil gas stations on Saturday morning are displaying gallon prices of $5.94 for unleaded, $6.34 for supreme, and $6.61 for diesel.
Gas prices had dropped from $5.99 to $5.79 for a gallon of regular grade fuel on March 15.
Other gas retailers, 76/Circle K and Shell, are expected to follow suit as the three companies have historically mirrored gas prices.