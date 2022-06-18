A reported gas spill on Highway 18, Harbor Refuge Road prompted the Port Authority of Guam’s safety division to take swift action and call for reinforcements.
The call was initially made to the Port Authority of Guam’s Safety Division at 11:00 a.m., on Friday. in response the Port called Guam EPA and the National Response Center, NRC. According to a release from the Port Authority.
Following the notification of the U.S. Coast Guard and Guam EPA began clean efforts.
“We are working closely with the Guam Coast Guard and the Guam Environmental Protection
Agency to ensure our mitigation efforts to this gas spill meets the compliance, and Unitek will
remain on site doing all the necessary environmental cleanup until such time the all clear is
issued by the Coast Guard and Guam EPA,” said Port General Manager Rory Respicio.
According to the Port, the gas spill occurred as a Unitek truck was pumping fuel from the Tristar pipeline when the gasket cover of the truck ruptured spilling an undetermined amount of diesel fuel onto the roadway and surrounding vegetation and water.
The roadway was closed for cleanup for two hours. The roadway was
reopened after 1:00 p.m., however, the Unitek crew is still working to clear the surrounding vegetation and water of diesel fuel.