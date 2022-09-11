The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center’s Mobile Crisis Response Team has responded to 43 crisis referrals since the launch of the pilot program. The team links individuals to appropriate treatment and reduces the need for law enforcement response or more acute services.
“The program has responded to 43 crisis referrals and successfully linked twenty-eight percent (28%) of them to the appropriate stabilization treatment they need. Sixty-three percent (63%) of referrals have resulted in individuals accessing treatment in their homes without the need for law enforcement or more acute services,” a release from the governor’s office on Friday said.
In addition the Mobile Crisis Response Team has offered and provided clients with follow-up well-being care for up to two weeks and linked them to ongoing care and services when needed.
With a staff of master’s or bachelor’s level crisis specialist, a certified peer support specialist and a crisis intervention aide, trauma-informed crisis intervention, care coordination and de-escalation services are provided to individuals on scene.
“These response teams are saving lives, demonstrating that this new approach to mental health is a sign of real progress,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.
The pilot program entered the second phase on Sept. 6, expanding services to all individuals 18 years old and older.
"GBHWC strives to establish its full scope of services by the end of 2022, including child-specific teams and 24/7 operations,” the release said.
With positive results seen in the first phase, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero noted that all responses have brought “better, healthier outcomes for people experiencing a mental health crisis.
“Over time, our goal is to ultimately reduce the number of people who reach the point of crisis, and the way we will accomplish this is by engaging our people through community-based programs and other services that GBHWC has to offer. This second phase will build up client capacity and strengthen our overall mission,” the governor said.
With the program available to all adults regardless of client status, the GBHWC encouraged the community to take advantage of services when needed.
"If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or experiencing a behavioral health or substance use crisis, the GBHWC Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides connection to free, confidential support and can be reached at 988,” the release from the governor’s office stated.