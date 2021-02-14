GBHWC vaccination clinic hopes to increase supply

Opened two weeks ago, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center’s vaccination clinic has vaccinated 100 people, using up their COVID-19 vaccine allotment for those weeks.
“We do plan to ask Public Health for a greater number of vaccines. Now that we want to open it up to our clients who fit the priority areas,” said Theresa Arriola, director of GBHWC.
A total of 38,296 vaccinations were reported administered on Guam as of Friday.
“The positivity rate is down. When it comes to the vaccine, we are No. 2 in the nation of most vaccinated per capita," Arriola said. "We are doing way better than the United States. We are adding more vaccine centers so you see private clinics are issuing vaccines where before it was centralized."
She said some residents are apprehensive about the vaccination but “it's not the flu. This is a major thing. This is a pandemic that has cost us 130 lives and it's very clear that it's not just our manamko'.”
“We still need to be very diligent and very practicing of preventive measures and we need to encourage one another to get vaccinated,” she added.
Arriola said Guam residents need to understand that although it's not 100% guaranteed, the vaccine increases the odds of immunity.
“Because we have shown that we have the system and the process in place, (Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero) is asking for even an increase in her allotment for Guam per month. The likelihood is that is going to be approved because we have shown the federal government that we have a process in place that’s working,” Arriola said.
The goal is to vaccinate 75%-80% of the community.
“If not, we will be wearing masks for a very long time," she said.
If the goal is met, Arriola said Guam will be community immune.”
GBHWC holds COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Thursday. It is open to phase one category individuals identified by the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee.
“However, you do have to call our pharmacist and get on the list. Because of COVID and social distancing we are very much doing it on an appointment basis,” Arriola said.
“I am challenging Guam to vaccinated as soon as your priority group is allowed get vaccinated. We can do this and we’ll do it together,” Arriola said.