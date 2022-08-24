Guam Community College students will no longer have to worry about the weather when it comes to congregating and doing school work outdoors soon - as ground was broken for a concrete canopy Wednesday morning at its campus.
“So the student center canopy, because of the weather that we have here on Guam, it's either raining really hard or it's really, really hot,” said Mary Okada, GCC president. “So one of the applications we put in to the U.S. Department of Education was ... to provide a canopy for students for social distancing requirements. And one of the things is, it's too hot or it rains, and so they approved the construction of this student center canopy so that students can take advantage of the natural light outside and they're able to breathe in fresh air if they need to take a break from their classes. So this was approved by them and today (Wednesday) we (broke) ground on this exciting project.”
The canopy will cover 4,300 square feet, including the existing Student Square stage.
After restricting students from hanging out and attending classes in person at the Mangilao campus for a little over a year due to COVID-19, students were allowed back during the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.
With the island’s wet and dry weather being so intermittent throughout any given day, students are known to scramble for a comfortable place to study and to hang out with their peers.
The concrete canopy, located in front of the Student Center, Building 5000, will provide them that space to study and chill with their classmates, regardless of weather conditions.
It will allow the central learning institution to also host events, Okada told The Guam Daily Post.
“So as you see here on the left, when this student center was built, there was a mini stage and so this stage now will become under the canopy and will be part of it. ... And over the years, we've had Spring Fest and Fall Fest outside and so this will just provide a coverage section in the event that it rains during that time or it's too hot or whatever,” Okada said.
This was part of the college's goal to promote engagement for students, which was to make campus life even more enjoyable, she noted.
The canopy was designed by Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects or TRMA.
BME & Sons was awarded the construction project.
The project cost was $1,351,597.03 and is funded through approved CARES Act funding.