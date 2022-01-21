In the coming year, Guam Community College will be offering additional boot camps that educate residents and funnel them directly into construction, ship repair and other opportunity-rich industries and will be doing some building of its own at the Mangilao campus.
In January, GCC anticipates completing Building 300 which will house a $4.5 million multipurpose auditorium and culinary arts kitchen. Next month, it is set to complete the forensic DNA laboratory, which broke ground in 2019.
“Every time I step foot on this campus, I am reminded of where we were many years ago. Of the foundation that has led the growth and development of our programs. Of the men and women who have studied here at this institution,” GCC President Mary Okada said during Thursday’s celebratory launch marking the college’s 45 years of education.
GCC, which was established in 1977, started out as a high school that focused on teaching trades. But as the island and its needs evolved so has the college.
“What started out as a vocational high school has evolved with the needs of our community to become the region’s leader in workforce development. This legacy of progress and advancement is at the heart of what GCC is about,” Okada said.
Building a skilled workforce
The goal has always been to strengthen vocational education and build the island’s workforce.
“We would not have been successful without the confidence our island has placed in our vision for a ready workforce. Your support has helped propel that vision forward,” Okada said.
The success of the trades programs allowed GCC to build up work-ready boot camps centered around the skills needed in the community.
“In the past year we have gone from boot camps in three industries to now 13 different areas of high demand,” Okada said.
Health care, transportation, and development and technology are just a few of the programs GCC now offers, and there are more boot camps in development.
“We are developing additional boot camps to service the segment of the population that is not going to college but aspires to enter more than just the entry level requirements - the segment that represents the majority of our workforce. Every sector of our economy has trainable opportunity and GCC stands ready to provide it,” Okada said.
Placing students first, GCC carries out its mission always keeping in mind where it came from to focus on its goals.
During the ceremony, GCC culinary students were able to show off what they have learned. They provided tasty treats to guests in celebration of the milestone.
Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, a product of GCC’s high school program recounted how the school helped move him forward.
“I was in the accounting program and by the time I graduated I had earned six college credits. I got my English and math (credits) done. Then, I got my first job in the private sector immediately when I completed the program. I was an accounting clerk at Marianas Electronics/Solcom, owned by the Wegner family,” Tenorio said. “I would say I owe a lot of my success and a lot of the things I know about the balance that I have been able to achieve between pursuing academics and pursuing careers, to my high school career here at GCC.”
To celebrate the accomplishments of 45 years, GCC has planned five major events through the year:
• 45th Anniversary Alumni & Friends Lunch; this is a to-go service on Feb. 25 with food prepared by GCC culinary students and chefs.
• 45th Anniversary Wine Tasting on April 15 featuring the hors d’oeuvres by GCC culinary students and chefs.
• Burgers, BBQ and Beer on June 17 will be a fun outdoor event featuring barbecue grill appetizers and burgers with a selection of craft and domestic beers with live entertainment.
• Par Excellence Golf Tournament on Sept. 23 will help fund student scholarships.
• 1970’s-themed open house on Nov. 10.
Officials noted that the events are subject to adjustments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the ceremony, Okada also thanked the governor and those in attendance as they launched a year of celebration.
“As it is often said, community is our middle name and strong community support, as you have always provided, underscores the reason for the amazing record of success here at GCC,” Okada said. “As we look back at the many milestones achieved we can sometimes forget the magnitude of the tasks we take on to try something new and unconventional often requires a step of faith knowing that the community will benefit from our innovation.”