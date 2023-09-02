The Guam Community College multipurpose auditorium is complete and to mark the special occasion, GCC hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Several years ago, ... the college envisioned Building 300 to be transformed into the new multipurpose auditorium. ... Today is that day we share with all of you the efforts of our innovative minds,” GCC President Mary Okada said during the ceremony. “I must say that this particular project leads the way for which we amplify the community by providing opportunities for our students.”
The 12,500 square-foot space allows for GCC to host more events.
“I am sure that many of you have had the honor of participating in the culinary arts showcases. … How about the cardboard challenge, featuring education students that invites children from all across the island to come to the campus to experience this activity? Perhaps you participated in one of our legislative, congressional or gubernatorial debates. All of these activities took place in our multipurpose auditorium,” Okada said.
The new space will provide opportunities for students to learn and innovate, Okada said.
"Imagine for a moment what other activities can occur in this space.”
The project, which broke ground in 2018, originally was scheduled for completion in 2019. The project was part of hardening structures against typhoon damage through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“The hardening of this project serves as a compelling testament to the remarkable advantages of mitigation efforts. This undertaking, backed by a $1.5 million grant from the pre-disaster mitigation program, was designed and constructed to bolster structural integrity,” said Veronica Verde, FEMA lead.
GCC contracted J&B Modern Tech for the construction of the building. Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects provided architectural designs for the project.