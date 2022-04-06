GCC gets clean audit for 21 years in a row

Guam Community College received an unmodified, or clean, opinion on its financial statements and compliance over major federal programs.
"GCC is commended for qualifying as a low-risk auditee for the 21st consecutive year and is the only Government of Guam (GovGuam) agency to do so," the audit report states.
In fiscal 2021, GCC experienced a negative change in net position of $2.9 million which was more than double the negative change of $1.2 million in fiscal 2020, according to the audit. This resulted from an increase in net operating revenues of $358,000; a decrease in operating expenses of $60,000; a decrease in net non-operating revenues of $2.1 million; and an increase in bad debt expense of $103,000. GCC closed fiscal 2021 with a negative net position of $34.3 million from the previous negative net position of $31.3 million.
GCC earned $36.5 million in total revenues, which consisted of GovGuam appropriations of $21.4 million, 59%; federal grants and contracts of $9.5 million, 26%; net student tuition and fees of $2.3 million, 6%; auxiliary enterprises of $1.3 million, 4%; and other revenues of $1.9 million, 5%.
No material weaknesses
“Independent auditors did not identify any material weaknesses in its report on internal control over financial reporting and compliance over major federal programs. Additionally, there were no findings and questioned costs reported with regards to its federal awards," according to the OPA.
This year marks the 21st straight year that GCC has been recognized for its fiscal prudence and stewardship of public funds. GCC is the only Government of Guam agency to reach this milestone.
“The unmodified opinion on GCC’s financials, for 21 straight years, reflects the high standard to which we hold ourselves, even during these uncertain times,” according to GCC President, Dr. Mary Okada. “It is evident throughout the organization, and we believe it is reflected in the programs we offer to our community.”
GCC officials acknowledged the standard for fiscal responsibility maintained and acknowledge three individuals "who have played significant roles in the fiscal discipline within the College for the past 21 years": Cheryl San Nicolas, general accounting supervisor; Carol Guerrero, accountant II; and Linda Santos Torres, accountant II. Their commitment to fiscal accountability has helped establish the culture of fiscal discipline that has shaped GCC’s practices and decisions.
“Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — primarily the sustained decline in student enrollment — GCC continued to improve its programs and campus facilities in FY 2021. GCC, in partnership with GovGuam and the private sector, expanded its work-ready boot camps to include additional career fields — healthcare, information technology, telecommunications, and transportation — alongside construction and development. Thirteen work-ready boot camps were started and completed during fiscal 2021," according to the report.
The infusion of supplementary COVID-19 federal funding allowed GCC to provide direct and additional opportunities for emergency financial aid to students; support for faculty development associated with distance learning; technological devices for students’ use; and personal protective equipment needed for the health and safety of the campus community. GCC also completed the construction of a new solar-powered covered walkway which connects Buildings C and D.”