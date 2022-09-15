Eight people are ready to enter the information technology cybersecurity field on the island, after the Guam Community College’s first IT Cybersecurity Boot Camp held its completion ceremony Tuesday at the multipurpose auditorium in Mangilao.
“Today’s completion ceremony, while small, carries a great deal of significance for GCC, these eight individuals and for our island as a whole,” said Mary Okada, GCC president. “IT is the fastest-growing industry in our economy, and it touches nearly every aspect of our lives. If your organization has not experienced a cyberattack of some sort yet, it is probably going to happen in the future. That is why training programs like cybersecurity operations are critical to the stability and growth of our economy and our island."
Participants in the program were trained to investigate endpoint vulnerabilities and attacks, prevent malicious access to computer networks and hosts, and identify and classify various types of network attacks.
The completed 28 modules range from understanding why networks are attacked to network security infrastructure.
“The cybersecurity boot camp program is an intense, technological, fast-paced course that deals with cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities and countermeasures for online privacy protection and prevention,” said Eddie L. Quitugua. “Cybersecurity happens to be the fastest-growing career in the world. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity and the amazing gift that GCC was able to provide for me – a free education. It allowed me to excel and find a career path that I truly feel comfortable in.”
The Guam Daily Post spoke with Camarin Tubiera, who shared her interested in the program.
“It's a growing industry,” said Tubiera, who has a background in customer and clerical services. “It’s something that I wanted to look into especially with everything going digital also because my clerical and administrative background I thought that cybersecurity would help support it.”
She noted the lessons learned from the program.
“Not just the education but also the ability to continue on with other classes. It’s like a kick-start,” Tubiera said.
Thanks to the program, she’s interested in expanding her knowledge, and getting further training in this field as well as hopes to pursue a position in the industry.
“I would like to look into it,” Tubiera said. “I’ve been applying at a lot of places. I haven’t gotten a bite.”
The eight graduates of the intensive 2 1/2-week initial training program may be employed or are in the process to be hired by GCC’s partner companies such as Docomo Pacific, G4S and Quantum Technology Group.
With the rise of cyberattacks and greater reliance on technology in our community and economy, GCC will continue to start up more cybersecurity boot camps, to meet the growing demands in this field.
The Cybersecurity Boot Camp differed from GCC’s traditional boot camp model, where participants were taught specific trades skills along with soft skills like Basic First Aid/CPR, Work Ethic, and WorkKeys.
Participants were given intensive training focused completely on cybersecurity operations for the cybersecurity boot camp.
Individuals who completed the boot camp are:
•Angelo A. Dela Cruz
•Steven G. McDonald
•Eddie L. Quitugua
•Nathan Jon M. Sablan
•Spencer Dean P. Torres
•Camarin M. Tubiera
•Blaine S. Cruz
•Maverick Elijah D. Gozun
“I want to applaud GCC for their vision and innovation, expanding their boot camps to build up our local workforce with the skillsets we need today,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We also want to thank our professional and qualified internet, network, and telecommunications companies for their partnership and commitment to building capacity to meet the growing demand within our government, private sector, and the community as a whole.”