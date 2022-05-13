There were 296 graduates who received their hard-earned degrees at the Guam Community College 2022 Commencement Ceremony Friday morning.
Arms laden with leis and gift bags, family members and friends gathered and waited for the graduates at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.
“Pomp and Circumstance” played through the speakers as the graduates, the first in three years to attend in-person graduation ceremonies, marched to their seats.
The 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were conducted in a “motorcade” or “drive-up” style to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. This year, the governor has slowly lifted the various restrictions, including mask mandates and crowd limits.
“In a year marked by both challenge and promise, it is fitting that we would be here at this time celebrating the accomplishments of 296 successful graduates from Guam Community College,” said GCC President Mary A.Y. Okada, PhD.
For the last two-years this group of graduates endured the uncertainty brought about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a GCC press release. Their accomplishments attest to their commitment and perseverance to work through even the most uncertain of circumstances.
“Remember this time and the very unique circumstances you have overcome to achieve this end. When you face other challenges throughout your lives, as we all do, lean on the reassurance that you have overcome a world changing crisis of historic proportions,” Okada said.