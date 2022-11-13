Did you know that a cardboard box has unlimited potential to be turned into a fun and cheap way to engage and foster development in children? In fact, the Guam Community College hosted its 9th Global Cardboard Challenge on Saturday and it was a major hit for children of all ages who attended.
GCC’s cardboard challenge showcased the creativity of children and aspiring teachers who used recyclable resources to bring their imagination to life.
"The Cardboard Challenge is an effective way to engage children in creative play. Creative play is a learning experience that results in the creation of an original artifact made by children using whatever resources are available. It begins with inspiration and culminates in the sharing of a creation in a meaningful public context. Creative play engages a child’s creative faculties and helps to teach a number of 21st-century skills,” according to the Cardboard Challenge website.
The experience fostered creativity and skills, like ingenuity and resourcefulness, perseverance, collaboration, teamwork, and critical thinking.
Shania Cruz, a GCC Early Childhood Education student, built the Mr. Potato Head cardboard box game which was featured in the Pretend Play area of the event. Cruz works in a day care setting and has goals of one day becoming an educator. She recognized that participating in the cardboard challenge would benefit her in the classroom.
“It helps us be creative, you don’t need to buy things that cost money you can just use anything around the house such as cardboard, even water bottles, anything recyclable. Just think outside of the box. You could even use a water bottle as a plant and paint it,” Cruz said.
Cruz brought her 4-year-old daughter Riley Jae to the event to explore and have fun with cardboard.
“I brought my daughter to explore and see many games and new activities to try, made out of cardboard. I wanted her to see the games and how they made it out of cardboard … and that you could come with many ideas just out of cardboard,” Cruz said.
The event featured different play areas focused on specific developmental skills like fine motor skills and gross motor skills.
“We try to promote all the different areas of development so here we have pretend play or dramatic play. We have shadow puppet shows which, besides being fun, will promote language, literacy, too. Cognitive play and fine motor, ... social-emotional development, we have physical games like ski ball and bowling and then we even have a lot of cognitive games that promote math and reading,” GCC Early Childhood professor, Marsha Torres, said.
For Cruz’s daughter, the cardboard marketplace featuring a pizzeria to promote literacy was a hit.
"She really loves the marketplace that one of the students created and she … keeps wanting to go back to that pretend play area only, she doesn’t want to go anywhere else, she really loves shopping, pretending to play, even with just cardboard,” Cruz said of her daughter's excitement.
The event also featured culturally inspired cardboard creations like the CHamoru hut.
“I am so happy that they thought to do a hut because year after year we have castles as the biggest, … finally, I am so happy that my students, they decided to do like a CHamoru hut. They painted the inside and outside and were here very late the other night,” Torres said.
Another highlight of the event was the participation of American Sign Language students who performed for the kids.
"What they are doing is teaching children songs in sign language, using American Sign Language. They will be performing … the ASL students are going to be teaching them some signs like 'play' and incorporating children's songs,” Torres said.
All the games and activities were made using at least 80% cardboard, a valuable skill for teachers to have in order to make learning fun and reduce having to pay out-of-pocket for classrooms resources.