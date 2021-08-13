The first day for public school students came with a bit of rain. And although no problems were reported, the Guam Department of Education has had longstanding issues with flooding at schools that they're working to address.
“Well, just like every other place on Guam, the good thing about the rains coming down is it shows areas that have been missed in terms of any leaking, any flooding that needs to be addressed. That normally goes on our maintenance list to be addressed,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.
“Other places are more challenging because there’s schools on wetlands or in areas like that where we see the flooding and just want to make sure that they’re ready for full school operations so people are not stepping in flooded areas,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez said flooding was a challenge for a number of schools. The department’s Master Facilities planning involves addressing the flooding, he said.
“They are going around really identifying some of those issues that have been long standing in areas. Things we weren’t even aware of like long-neglected drainage areas where no one even knew where they were. Some campuses were built long ago that not everybody knows where everything is on campus,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez said the Army Corps of Engineers recently conducted a full assessment of GDOE’s facilities.
“We should be getting that report back in a couple of weeks to give us a districtwide assessment of these issues that are ongoing. But flooding is really something that happens frequently for some schools (with) the way they were built, where they are built and so forth,” Fernandez said.
He said GDOE is focused on making sure that flooding does not get in the way of opening schools.
“The rains obviously, you can see where there may be leaks in the roof or canopies so that’s something that we are flagging,” Fernandez said.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan will be used to address repeated issues with the permanent canopies deteriorating.
“We are finally getting some relief and I am hoping we can address those issues that come up every year as we get ready for the schools to open,” Fernandez said.
The aging canopies were purchased years ago through FEMA funds.
“When those started to deteriorate, the maintenance crews kind of patched them up and addressed the leaks but now we are seeing extensive deterioration in many of those systems,” Fernandez said.
Canopy replacement is ongoing at Price Elementary School, D.L. Perez Elementary School and Benavente Middle School.
“I think that work has started to actually rebuild the canopy systems. The unfortunate part of it is that we had to rely on federal funds in the past to fund those projects and now there’s an incredible opportunity with the ARP to do more work,” Fernandez said.