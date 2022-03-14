GDOE approves school calendars

The Guam Department of Education has approved its calendar for the next two school years and officials want to parents and students to note one specific change.
The calendar is no longer divided into quarters.
“When we were going through our work with standards-based grading and the development of the new policy, one of the concerns that teachers had was when you work with quarters, it really forces teachers to complete a set amount of work in a short period of time,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.
The switch from quarters to semesters in the school calendar provides teachers with the flexibility to circle back to areas in which students need support before determining the summative score at the end of the school year.
“The whole concept behind standards-based grading is the intent to not just grade for the sake of grading so that they get a score, but so that the student is actually able to achieve those particular standards that can only be done throughout the course of the instructional period so they wanted to increase the instructional period from that short quarter to the whole semester,” Sanchez said.
Dividing the school year into quarters presented challenges for teachers building their lesson plans.
“It kind of messed up the planning that was involved. If students weren't going to hit a particular topic because of the way the grading system is set up, through PowerSchool, teachers wouldn't be able to either go back to a particular set of standards, or they weren't able to move forward with a set of standards. Going to a semester grading system actually allows more flexibility with regard to time,” Sanchez said.
The school calendar was approved for this upcoming School Year 2022-2023 and SY2023-2024.
“The first day of school will be on Aug. 10, and then ending on May 19. For school year 23-24, we're looking at a start date of Aug. 9, and an end date of May 17,” said Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Erika Cruz.
Superintendent Jon Fernandez said that the calendar is for in-person instruction barring any COVID-19-related school closures.
“It assumes in-person instruction, however, in the event that there is another wave and disruption and there’s a shutdown of in-person instruction the plan, of course, is to shift to distance learning during that time so it won’t necessarily affect the calendar but it will affect the mode of instruction,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.
The school calendar notes that GDOE’s discretion in that it may switch to distance learning in the event of a school closure. GDOE is preparing for that possibility.
The school calendar lists 173 days in the school year, but according to officials if the days are broken down by minutes, it is in line with a local 180-instructional day mandate.
GDOE has requested a waiver of service learning hours and of the 180 instructional-day school year required by the Adequate Education Act.
The requests were entertained by the 36th Guam Legislature during an informational hearing at the beginning of March, Fernandez said. They have not received an update from senators.