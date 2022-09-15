The Guam Department of Education’s After School Program for Instructional Remediation and Enrichment, or ASPIRE, is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 26 for school year 2022-2023.
GDOE’s ASPIRE program was designed for remediation and enrichment for students in grades pre-K through eighth grade.
"As we continue with our recovery efforts and the implementation of strategies to accelerate learning, we are excited to be getting our after-school program going for our students,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. "With the additional time and activities provided to them to support their learning, students have the opportunity to reinforce and strengthen material they are working on during the day as well as review and cover material they may not have mastered the first time around. This program is meant to be a strong partner to our regular daily instruction."
ASPIRE provides classroom instruction to support additional time on skills taught during the regular school day as well as offer an opportunity for students to participate in activities they normally wouldn’t do.
The after-school program takes place Monday through Thursday.