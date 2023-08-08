With the green light from elected leaders to open Guam Department of Education Schools with or without a sanitary permit at the start of the school year, Superintendent Kenneth Swanson is gearing up to have all 26,000 students back on campuses across the island on Aug. 23, roughly two weeks away.
But just because Public Law 37-31 and Public Law 37-32 are in place and the deadline to comply with sanitary building codes has reverted to school year 2024 doesn’t mean the department is going to let health and safety sit on the back burner, according to Swanson.
“We are taking another look at our facilities," the superintendent told The Guam Daily Post on Monday. “We’ll have all of the students back in school on the 23rd. However, we might be doing some campus sharing because there are two or three places that we are not sure if we will be able to meet the requirements even on the new law, so we want to make sure that they are safe for everybody.”
Swanson was appreciative of the governor’s decision to sign four bills into law over the weekend that would help GDOE be able to open schools on time and get them the resources to bring the schools up to code.
“We appreciate the effort. It was a bit of a challenge on the floor of the Legislature and then getting all this information to the governor to sign, and we appreciate the support. At the same time, we are going to be very careful how we use that legislation so that we preserve the safety and healthy environment for all of our folks and stay within the rules,” Swanson said.
In fact, the superintendent had met with his leadership team to discuss what the new public laws mean for the department.
“We know what it meant last week, and it's changed a little bit, but it’s not a blank check, and we didn’t want that to begin with. So we have tools that we can work with, and we are in the process of evaluating all of the buildings in the next couple (of) days, so we can put a consistent message out to the whole community so that everybody knows what to expect,” he said.
Double session expected
With regard to double sessions, Swanson said that they are trying to ensure that it can be done without utilizing a host school.
“We will have some schools doing double shifts. We are trying to do it within themselves so that the schools go to their own campus that they’re accustomed to, but we have some that have to be shared as well,” Swanson said.
So far, education officials have indicated that Simon Sanchez High School students would be hosted at the John F. Kennedy High School campus while F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School students would be sharing the Okkodo High School campus.
Prior to the signing of the bills over the weekend, it was all hands on deck at GDOE’s 41 public schools to get ready for inspections. Swanson said that with kids heading back to campus, there won’t be a loss of momentum on addressing issues at schools.
“Once school opens, that changes what some folks are working at. But at the same time, we also have (an) expanded labor force that’s available to us now that we’re able to bring in to the process,” Swanson said. "And several of the projects that we’ve been working to approve, we finally have those."
Work still needed
Those contracts include a plumbing contract, an air conditioning contract, and a fencing contract.
“We are working with (the) Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the Army Guard and Army Reserve and the U.S. Department of Labor, so that will change what it looks like a little bit. But we are still trying to stay on the schedule of certifying three schools a week. Because at the end of the day, we have to get them all certified. But we also have to do some major repair work,” Swanson said.
The superintendent confirmed that some schools where substantial repair work is required will not be at full capacity for a while.
“But they will be safe to use,” he said, noting that at every campus areas that are unsafe will be cordoned off. “We are doing that for every campus, not just Tier 3, ... We are doing that building by building.”
While Attorney General Douglas Moylan opined the changes to Public Law 37-4 increased the government's liability in a lawsuit, Swanson is not concerned.
“I think we can comply with (the Adequate Education Act), but I got my legal team looking really closely at what his concerns are, and we’ll address them," said Swanson.
"We are not going to do anything spontaneously without thinking it through.”