Summer school this year will be open to all Guam Department of Education students but for some it could be mandatory.
GDOE officials and the Guam Education Board began discussing the possibility of making student attendance in the summer school program mandatory.
“Our first level of support would be for those who are in most need, so for those students who have fallen behind, for those students who are at Level 1 and below,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.
Level 1 students are those who need help to complete grade-level skills. This includes high school students with grades of 69% and below.
Students’ proficiency levels are based on first semester grade distribution. GDOE is able to identify students who are at risk not just academically, but, potentially socially. The board suggested GDOE begin having teachers send out the recommendation notices to parents.
Sanchez said the final decision hasn’t been made. Education board members raised the idea as a way to help ensure all students get as much instructional time as possible to make up for instructional time lost due to COVID-19.
If summer school becomes mandatory, it will only be for some students.
“Probably the mandatory part will be just for those students who are in need and then for those students who are not recommended for summer school. Then we would still be very willing to open it up for them if they want to voluntarily go to summer school,” Sanchez said.
Based on the performance levels, about 1,800 elementary school students may be recommended to attend summer school.
In middle school roughly 585 students and 817 high school students may be recommended for summer school attendance.
GDOE is not opposed to mandating summer school for some students but they must first confirm that it can be funded.
“We want to make sure that we check with our funding source, the U.S. Department of Education and our federal programs office to see whether or not we can actually make the summer school program required. Normally, we don't and normally we can't because the guidelines say that anything that's required locally could be considered supplanting,” Sanchez said.
“Because those funds do not have the supplanting clause, we're hopeful that we can use those funds and actually make it required for students to attend. That's something that again, the board would have to consider and then decide upon. But the idea is, if they were to make it required or even if we had to recommend students for summer school. This is mainly where we would get those students, it's the students who are performing, level one and below.”
Last summer, GDOE noted that 6,000 students were enrolled in the summer school program, the highest enrollment the department has ever seen in the program.