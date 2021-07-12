GDOE directs schools to 'make it work' as it prepares for students return Aug. 12

The Guam Department of Education has about five weeks to prepare campuses for the return of 80% of its student population to the island's 41 public schools.
It's been about 16 months since the COVID-19 pandemic closed school doors across the island. Now that the island is on a path to recovery, GDOE will be welcoming a large number of its 30,000 students back to the classroom with safety measures in place.
The first day of school is set for Aug. 12. said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. “We are very close to the 3-foot social distancing and the directive to the schools is to make it work and make sure that we are prepared to operate.”
The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued the guidance to schools requiring 3 feet of distance between students in the classroom and 6 feet between students and staff elsewhere on campus.
That means layouts of classroom seating had to be adjusted, to maximize space and capacity.
Fernandez said the schools are making the adjustments and the department continues to work with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Public Health to bring students back for five days of instruction.
“We are going to continue to push with the governor and Public Health for as much flexibility as possible in those few instances where we may be close and need that flexibility. We are just working with Public Health to ensure that the guidelines when we open schools will be in line with those guidelines on the first day of class,” Fernandez said.
In order to meet those guidelines GDOE has worked to utilize federal funding for the acquisition of such resources as desks, tables, chairs and canopies.
“All those items that you are mentioning are in different stages of being procured and supplied to schools. Our warehouses are full; the vendors continue to deliver directly to schools. In fact we are going around tagging the items,” Fernandez said.
No delays are expected but Fernandez has a backup plan if items like desks aren’t in by the first day of school.
“The issue with the shared desks, obviously there are challenges there, but we are looking at mitigating measures such as the plexiglass and so forth, if in the event we don’t have individual desks on Day One. We anticipate that we will have those measures in place whether it's Plan A, Plan B or Plan C, we will have the necessary measures in place to be able to open,” Fernandez said.
He stressed that the assets they are purchasing are meant to strengthen COVID-19 safety measures but aren’t necessarily required.
“For instance, the additional bottle-filling stations and hand-washing stations, the additional desks I don’t think any of those will keep the schools from opening, they may not be there the first day, but, will continue to come in to enhance our safety measures so that we can keep going above and beyond the minimum,” Fernandez said.