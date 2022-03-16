GDOE ends weekly testing for employees, more teachers returning to classrooms

In line with the latest executive order rescinding the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for government of Guam employees, education officials said employees who were on leave for non-compliance are heading back to classrooms.
The vaccination mandate required all executive line agency employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing in order to report to work.
At last count, GDOE was testing 138 unvaccinated employees weekly.
Last October, notices went out to roughly 350 GDOE employees of their options.
It was a tough issue debated among GDOE employees, senators, parents and other stakeholders. Accommodating testing for those who opted out of the vaccine, concerns about discrimination, and vaccine-hesitant employees being able to exercise their right to choose, were some of the issues that came up.
Three teachers who declined vaccination spoke candidly about their views of the mandate, the impact on their lives, their students, and families.
The three teachers used up their leave and were placed on leave without pay. The mandate lasted for six months.
“Employees who were on leave for noncompliance with the prior executive order will return to original assignments for the remainder of this school year,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.
But, at least one teacher will not be returning. During the December roundtable hearing before senators, Millie Afaisen announced she had resigned.
“My heart is broken and my spirit is shattered over the fact that I am being ordered to stay away from my students like a common criminal. It has now been three months since I last reported to work since I haven’t been able to teach my students,” she told senators.
Afaisen was a 5th-grade teacher at Agana Heights Elementary School and served as an educator for 19 years.
With the mandate rescinded, GDOE has also ended the COVID-19 weekly testing for nearly 200 employees.
GDOE anticipated expanding testing to vaccinated employees who were displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services trained 162 GDOE employees to administer Abbott Binax Now rapid test kits.
It is unclear how GDOE intends to utilize these trained employees or if they will move forward with offering testing to vaccinated employees now that the mandate has been lifted.