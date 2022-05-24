Over the last couple of years, the Guam Department of Education has benefited from federal COVID-19 relief funds — $439 million to be exact.
Part of the funding has helped relieve pressure on GDOE to seek more from that local government's budget. But the federal funds won’t always be available and the clock is ticking on committing or spending the funds for allowable uses.
“We have taken special care to do as much as we can to leverage those federal funds and try to reduce the pressure on our local side,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez told senators during a budget hearing for fiscal 2023 which starts in October.
GDOE decreased its request for local funds by 17.2% since fiscal 2018 and 7.9% in fiscal 2022.
To date, GDOE has received $439 million from three different federal pandemic funding streams.
Under the CARES Act, through the Education Stabilization Fund, GDOE received $35.8 million that went toward public schools' needs because of COVID-19, Fernandez said.
At this point, approximately 95.5% has been fully obligated ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.
“These funds went primarily to support distance learning, student and employee health and safety, (personal protective equipment), supplies and equipment needed at schools, and (for) socio-emotional well-being,” Fernandez said.
In the second round of funding, under ESF II, $90.1 million went to GDOE schools. Of that amount 15% or $13.5 million remains and must be committed for an allowed purpose by Sept. 30, 2023, Fernandez said.
In the third round of relief, GDOE received a significant amount of funding through the American Rescue Plan which provided $286.9 million to safely reopen and sustain operations at schools.
Of this amount, 61% or roughly $174 million remains available and must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2024,” Fernandez said.
The ARP funds have been used to support the return of students to school safely, with the bulk of the funding directed toward the improvement of facilities.
“We’re actually setting aside about $103 million for capital improvement projects – in line with what are deemed priorities under our … Master Facilities Plan,” Fernandez said.
To date CIP funding through ARP is broken down as follows:
• Small CIP, $2.5 million.
• Medium CIP, $4.5 million.
• Large CIP, $7.5 million.
• Assessments of buildings and classrooms, $500,000.
• Mechanical priorities, $7.9 million.
• Electrical priorities, $13 million.
• Plumbing priorities, $9 million.
• Fire Protection priorities, $7.5 million.
• Roofing priorities, $8.7 million.
• Hardware priorities $9.8 million.
• Surfaces/Wall finishes priorities, $7 million.
• Pest Control priorities $6.8 million.
• Site Priorities, drainage, grass, lawn and fencing, $8.6 million.
• Playground and sport facilities, $8.3 million
As Fernandez noted, the money won’t be around for long. At some point in 2024, the funds will no longer be available. Fernandez is leaving the department in two months.
“We are working to meet this goal, but we are also in active discussion with U.S. DOE to ensure that we are aware of any relief that can be provided should we have difficulties expending these funds by the deadline,” Fernandez said.