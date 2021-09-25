If you’re a parent of a Guam Department of Education face-to-face student, then chances are you have been contacted regarding when your child’s first day back at school will be when in-person instruction resumes next week.
GDOE has worked on plans to return students safely to the classrooms while assuaging community concern over the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the community.
With the A/B cohorts in place, only half of the nearly 26,000 students will be on campus when public schools reopen their doors for in-person instruction on Monday.
Students will be divided into two cohorts based on the first letter of the student’s last name. Depending on the school, Cohort A might be comprised of students with last names starting A-M or A-L, while Cohort B will be N-Z or M-Z.
Parents should have begun receiving notifications from their child's respective schools regarding placement this past Wednesday. Cohort A students are expected to start Monday with Cohort B on Tuesday.
There are exceptions, GDOE has said. Students in the same household may attend in the same cohort, regardless of last name. Parents with multiple children with different last names can also attend in the same cohort. Parents are encouraged to contact the respective schools to ensure students are placed in the same cohort.
GDOE officials have said that while students are in cohorts they will receive five instructional days over a two-week period following an alternating schedule daily.
For example, students in cohort A, may be on campus Monday, Wednesday and Friday one week, and the following week Tuesday and Thursday. Students in cohort B, would attend in-person instruction on the days cohort A students are not on campus.
All of this is part of GDOE’s risk-based approach to reopening, which is predicated on the community transmission risk level.
While GDOE and health officials have asserted repeatedly that positive cases were not contracted on school grounds, the daily count of positive cases, which has topped three digits, has raised concerns of an outbreak on campuses, especially among children ages 5-11. This age group makes up the largest part of the unvaccinated population.
Other concerns raised were the lack of physical distancing in the schools and other health and safety measures not being followed.
In the first two weeks of school, pictures circulated in social media depicting students congregating while in transit to class and during lunch and break.
Reducing the number of students physically on campus will help alleviate the concerns, GDOE has said.
GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez would not put a timeline on the duration of cohort-based learning. But, he indicated the agency would incorporate a phased-in approach with an eventual return to full in-person learning.