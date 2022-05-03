Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who submitted his letter of resignation on Monday, said it’s a decision that revolves around his family.
“This is a kind of a bittersweet moment for me today, having submitted my letter to the Board of my notice of intent to step down from my position on July 15,” Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.
It was a decision he weighed for about a year.
“But really became a reality due to just recent events having to do with my family and making choices about what we want to be doing in the next chapter of our lives,” he added.
Early Monday morning, a press release was sent out announcing the submission of his resignation, effective in 60 days. During a briefing with media a few hours later, Fernandez said he has been fielding questions about whether a political future is ahead.
“Just in the past hours, it really is a question about, well you know, what's next, are you running for political office? And the answer is no, the answer is definitely that's not in the cards for me and definitely not part of my consideration in my decision,” he said.
Fernandez said there isn’t any good time to make this kind of decision
“I know it’s surprising to many, but really it's something that I've been considering just due to my own personal circumstances,” he said.
“I want to make clear I think for everybody, that I think there are some questions about whether there is any particular incident or event that has recently occurred that, you know, made me want to resign. No, there isn’t.
“So I just want to clarify that, this has nothing to do with any of the multiple issues that we currently deal with, and will continue to deal with, as a department now and in the next two months,” he added.
Fernandez said it’s about putting his family first.
“There's so many things that are still left to do, but I really do want to put my family first and decide what's next for us as we look to the future. I couldn't ask for anything different. I've always wanted to make sure that when this job comes to its end, and when it's time to move on, that I can do so on my own terms and at the time that makes sense to me and to my family, and we just determined that this July, that's the moment,” Fernandez said.
GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola said they’ve had a good working relationship with Fernandez.
“I don’t think Jon is shying away from it … I think he’s come to a point in his career, 10 years, is something that’s commendable and he’s walked us through some turbulent times. He navigated this pandemic without a blueprint,” Mendiola said.
At some point the board will have to determine if an interim or acting superintendent will be appointed as the board seeks interested candidates for the position.
High-risk designation
Fernandez said he has a lot of work in the next 60 days that he’s committed to addressing, like getting GDOE reconsidered as high-risk with a third-party fiduciary.
“This is one of the challenges that I am going to have to work through with the U.S. DOE. I do plan to by the end of the day to notify them and also hopefully be on the phone with the risk-management office whether tomorrow or today,” Fernandez said.
With federal partners arriving for onsite monitoring this month, Fernandez said, they will want to discuss his impending resignation and what will happen moving forward.
“I’m gonna have to have that discussion with them, and I hope they will still come out and evaluate us based on our progress, but I'm sure they're going to want to talk about what's next,” he said.
Federal officials placed Guam under a high-risk designation after the local agency failed to complete single audit requirements for fiscal years 1998-2002, raising significant concerns with U.S. DOE, according to a press release.
Around the time of the designation in 2003, GDOE also faced struggles hiring and keeping a superintendent, which also raised concerns with U.S. DOE officials.
Fernandez said he will be talking to U.S. DOE officials about his decision but also noted that this is Guam’s opportunity to show a smooth transition to the next superintendent.
“So I do want to first of all talk, let them know that I will be stepping down (and) let them know that the board and I will be working through transition. They may want to get involved in that conversation so they understand and can see what's happening as we transition,” Fernandez said.
“This is the opportunity to demonstrate to U.S. education that we can have a smooth transition in place without compromising the financial control and performance of the department. But, at the same time, we still need to have that transition take place and it will be done by May,” he said.
He further stated, “whether or not they give us their assessment in May and be done with it or, whether they say let's just give us another month, so we can see what happens on your end, then what we'll go from there and work with U.S. Ed to see what happens.”
Fernandez is leaving as GDOE is getting ready to implement the 5-year State Strategic Plan. The GEB could also be shaken up during the election of the new board this December.
While Fernandez is confident that the strategic plan will serve as a road map for the next superintendent, he said the hard question to answer is the steps the board will make moving forward.
Changing dynamics
“With regard to election year … that's a hard question because it's almost like every time you turn around there’s another election coming up so really, it didn't affect my decision. Although, I know that in my conversations with the board, they will have to make a determination as to how to proceed in light of the election cycle. When a new board would takes effect in January, I do think that, that does put some time constraints on their decision depending on how they want to move forward.”
Mendiola wished Fernandez well, noting the superintendent reached out to himself and other board members before Monday’s announcement.
Now that Fernandez has submitted is resignation, the board will need to meet to discuss moving forward.
“We are going to continue to communicate with the Superintendent we are not leaving on bad terms … we are going to transition from one leadership to the next. Obviously we are in election seasons .. at the end of the year we are also going to be electing board members so the dynamics of the board will change,” said Mendiola who noted he will not be seeking reelection.