GDOE hosts 6th fair

Hundreds of attendees got a clearer picture of what the island’s largest and only public school system is about.
After two years of being on a hiatus, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Department of Education hosted its sixth fair on Saturday at the Agana Shopping Center.
"We were so happy with the turnout,” said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction at GDOE. “Several hundred attended, and so it was a good turnout. All of our major support divisions and projects were able to showcase the many types of services and activities we provide to all of our students at the different grades."
The fair was designed to showcase the different divisions, programs and projects in GDOE before the school year starts to give parents, students and community members an idea of what supports are available for their children.
The programs on display were:
• Student Support Services
• Curriculum and Instruction
• Food and Nutrition
• Special Education
• CHamoru Studies
• GCA Trades Academy
• UOG Press, who will develop social books for elementary schools
Others that presented were from projects like Visual Performing Arts, Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) and Initial Teacher Certification, just to name a few.
Meanwhile, GDOE’s human resources department accepted job applications, the outreach program provided school vouchers, and the Curriculum and Instruction program provided and accepted applications for internet MiFi services.
The fair was coordinated by the School Climate, Culture and Engagement Project, under the Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Grant from the U.S. Department of Education.