With the start of a new school year just a week away, the Guam Department of Education has nearly 100 teacher vacancies.
As of Aug. 1, there are 49 elementary and 49 secondary teaching positions that remain unfilled at GDOE.
To address the teacher shortage of the island’s largest and only public school system, GDOE is hosting a two-day seminar for new educators.
“So this project is one of the major ways that we are working to address the teacher shortage on Guam,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “We want to attract more teachers letting them know that they will not be alone when they start, we will support them. And then once they teach with us, if they aren't certified yet, we will work with them to get fully certified.”
This comes just a week before the first day of classes for school year 2022-2023.
He gave The Guam Daily Post a progress report about the training.
“Good. We have some very energetic teachers,” Sanchez said. “These are teachers new to the Department of Education or some of them are teachers who want refreshers. Because our intent is to continuously provide support to all our teachers, especially our young teachers."
About 48 new educators with GDOE participated in the workshops, he noted.
The seminar covers GDOE’s curriculum policy, standards, instructional strategies and grading.
“The workshops are provided by our district mentors who coordinate the support to new teachers, limited term teachers, and teachers who are working towards certification,” Sanchez said. “The training this week is the first round of workshops that are planned for the whole school year where we provide training and support to our new teachers.”
GDOE's Consolidated Grant from the U.S. Department of Education funded the seminar.