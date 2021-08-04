GDOE learning centers to reopen Aug. 9 with training sessions for parents, students

The Guam Department of Education announced the temporary closure of the Community Learning Centers across the island.
The 21 CLC’s would be closed as the department prepares for the start of the new school year, GDOE officials stated. The new school year starts Aug. 12 for students, but teachers report a couple of days earlier.
During the pandemic, when a majority of the students were learning off campus via online or hard packet submissions, GDOE established 21 learning centers at school sites. The centers offer students access to a clean and healthy learning environment that is equipped with technology for students who need that support.
The CLC’s will reopen on Aug. 9.
When the community learning centers reopen, the hours of operation will be:
- Elementary school CLCs: 3-6:30 p.m.
- Middle school CLCs: 3:30-7:00 p.m.
- High school CLCs at John F. Kennedy High School, Tiyan High School, Southern High School and J.P Torres Success Academy will open from 2-5:30 p.m. While George Washington High School, Okkodo High School and Simon Sanchez High School will run from 2:30-6 p.m.
Training sessions planned
When the centers reopen on Aug. 9, parents and students will be offered training sessions to help families get the most out of the program. GDOE encourages all interested persons to avail of the free training.
There will be eight sessions offered by GDOE throughout August. Topics include Introduction to Technology, Google Classroom and Applications, Internet Safety, Literacy Strategies, Online Learning, and Power School.
Families may register their student for the services at any designated CLC site and can also preregister online at tinyurl.com/aaumg7ez.
CLC’s are open to all school-aged students on island from grades pre-kindergarten through 12.
“Come use the computers, log into the Wi-Fi, get assistance for homework, and learn how to utilize online tools, and participate in other activities facilitated by the CLC teams. Participation is easy: Show Up. Sign up. And keep coming,” said the GDOE release.