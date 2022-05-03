Effective today, May 3, the use of face masks at GDOE’s 41 public schools is no longer mandated.
In a release Tuesday morning the Guam Department of Education announced that face masks are no longer required to be used while indoors.
The change in COVID-19 health and safety measures falls in line with the governor’s executive order which phased out face mask use outdoors first based on the island’s transmission risk level. Today marks the first day that Guamanians aren't required to wear masks indoors as well, though the governor's executive order allows businesses to set their requirements.
Nearly a month ago, the governor lifted physical distancing measures for common areas and in classrooms on school campuses.
“Although no longer mandated, physical distancing is encouraged for the safety of our students, employees, and our community,” GDOE officials said.
Though face masks are not mandated for use outdoors and indoors, GDOE highly encourages the use.
“Effective immediately, GDOE, while encouraging the use of face masks, no longer mandates their use. In accordance with Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero’s Executive Order 2022-13 and Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Memorandum 2022-12, the use of face masks for school-related indoor and outdoor activities, to include ISA activities, is no longer required. Use of face masks will be optional and will be encouraged,” GDOE officials said.
Other COVID-19 health and safety measures will remain in place as GDOE wraps up the school year.
“GDOE will continue to implement safety measures including disinfection of rooms and surfaces, providing hand sanitizers, frequent hand washing, and other measures outlined in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance,” GDOE officials said.