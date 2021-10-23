The Guam Department of Education has a couple of options on the table to address student loss of instructional time. Right now, double sessions and an extended school year are being discussed, but, officials made it clear that no decision has been made.
The voice of island youth in education is important, said Guam Education Board member Maria Gutierrez as she urged officials to really listen to the input students provided during a community input session held on Thursday.
Okkodu High School Senior Darryl Mercada had concerns about the impacts the reduction in instructional hours has had on seniors eyeing graduation.
Seniors gearing up to graduate this school year must obtain a certain number of credits to receive their high school diploma. With students attending school in cohorts, GDOE doesn't anticipate reaching the 180-instructional hour requirement by law by the time the school year ends.
“Our goal is really to find a way to get back to five days of instruction as soon as possible, potentially looking at double sessions with cohorts. Keep in mind, I want to be clear when these things are in discussion it has not been decided. We are really going to bring it to stakeholders and talk to you guys about it,” Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Joseph Sanchez said.
Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz recognized the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic on island which GDOE takes into consideration in navigating a return to full instruction.
GDOE students resumed in-person instruction last month in cohorts. Face-to-face students attend school on alternating days as part of COVID-19 mitigation measures to reduce the risk of transmission.
“There needs to be a balance that we want to ensure that our island and our school are ready to bring our students back with our numbers coming down.” Cruz said. "It seems like the numbers seem are going down and it is in our plan to eventually get our students back to five days a week."
Although there’s no word on when a full return to five days of instruction for all students will occur, Cruz said GDOE is planning for a prolonged situation.
An example, she said, Cohort A may attend in the morning and Cohort B in the afternoon if students are unable to return to full instruction.
“At this point, we are currently in discussion the goal is to get our students back to five days a week and not every other day. We understand that educational opportunity is hampered when only going to school every other day.” Cruz said.
GDOE is also looking at ways to support students on their non-cohort days.
“One of the recommendations is seeing if we can take some of the funding to provide supports to students during their off-days," Sanchez said. For example, tutoring may be available to students on their off days.
The issue with this option is the availability of teachers who are already on the clock five days a week.
“That becomes problematic, so we are looking at ways maybe can we hire additional personnel to facilitate some of those sessions. Another one is that we have provided opportunities for schools through funding to offer enrichment programs in high school."
Eskuelan Puengi is primarily for credit recovery, but, this time around enrichment courses are also being offered.
“Schools if they are able to can offer courses so that students can advance their credit so that they don’t have to be losing the credit. Or if they want to, supplemental courses that can help boost their skills,” Sanchez said.
Schools have been asked to pay special attention to seniors, he said. Additional help in English or math could be made available for those intending to go to a four-year or two-year college.
A plan is also in the works for those students looking to go straight into the work force.
Career-oriented classes can be offered after school, he said. However, the challenge is finding to teachers to teach the classes.
GDOE has more options on the table to include opportunities for increasing instructional time for high school students.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said, “we are in discussion with the superintendent as well as our high school administrators in getting our high school students back five-days a week. Our 12-year-olds up to 18 years-old, are able to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bringing our high school students back is something our superintendent is currently in discussion with myself."
The other option on the table is extending the school year, but, that conversation has just begun.
“It's still in its infancy, having only been brought up during a board meeting several weeks ago. We do know that is if there is any real recommendation to extend the school year, there’s going to have to be a lot of stakeholder input especially if it’s going to be something that’s compulsory,” Sanchez said.
He said if an extended school year is required, there’s a host of issues that must be addressed to make it happen, none of them easy to tackle.
“Number one, do we have teachers that can teach during that time because technically they already completed their contract at the end of the school year,” Sanchez said.
An extended school year means an increase in personnel costs.
He said COVID-19 funds may be able to be tapped into to cover costs, he said.
"But even at that, even if we have the money, it's questionable whether or not we can compel teachers to work during that time even though their contract is done,” Sanchez said.
The Guam Federation of Teachers, which negotiates teacher contracts has not opposed the idea, but, did make it clear that it must be discussed with colleagues.
Cruz added that a discussion to extend the school year would involve the collaborative efforts of the legislature, the governor and the GFT, as well as, stakeholders.
With regard to student impact, high school graduating seniors headed to college could be affected by an extended school year.
“Especially if they’re going to an off-island college. Their timelines are really tight, scheduling when you are going to fly out, taking tests for schools, going into a dorm all of those have tight timelines that need to be taken into consideration,” Sanchez said.
He said it is possible that in the extended year scenario, a graduating senior may stick with the original graduation date if on track. While, those who are not graduating and all other grade levels may have an extended year applied.
“All of those are still kind of up in the air, but, I can tell you right now we are not even close to a solid decision like that, because the conversation has really just started,” Sanchez said.