GDOE: Nearly $67M in ARP funds remains

The Guam Department of Education has nearly $67 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds yet to be used.
In an Education Financial Commission meeting on Thursday, a breakdown of the status of the American Rescue Plan grant showed that, as of Aug. 24, GDOE had obligated much of the $239 million it received as part of COVID-19 relief. It expended $19.6 million out of $21.4 million budgeted on salaries and $3.3 million out of $3.5 million on benefits.
The bulk of the ARP funding went to contractual obligations, budgeted at $169.5 million. Of that budget, to date, $44.2 million has been expended with $1.8 million encumbered, and $88.3 million in requisitions, leaving $35.1 million available.
For supplies, GDOE budgeted $25.6 million, but has not spent much — $3.3 million expended, $1.1 million encumbered and $5.1 million in requisitions.
For equipment, GDOE has spent $98,858 out of the $19.1 million budgeted, while $3.1 million is encumbered while $98.5 million is in requisition.
That leaves almost $67 million in ARP money not yet obligated.
According to the commission officials, the money expires Sept. 30, 2024. The remaining available funds must be obligated by that date.
The loss of ARP funds has been an a concern of GDOE officials in the past due to the lengthy procurement process, which has stood in the way of the department’s ability to expend the funds.
The Guam Daily Post reached out to GDOE for a response on whether the concern remains. A response was still pending as of the print deadline.