Summer school is a month away and Guam Department of Eduction is facing a shortage of 200 teachers despite an increase in stipends.
GDOE officials said they have about 2,500 public school students enrolled for summer school classes but anticipate that number will grow.
“We are ready to address the capacity of 6,000, same as last year. And we are anticipating if we were to go over 6,000 we could go up to 7,000 without much of a challenge there,” Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Jospeh Sanchez said.
Those currently registered include: 1,150 elementary school students, 200 middle school students, and 1,200 high school students.
Last year, the summer school program had roughly 6,000 students enrolled students and just over 300 teachers.
“This time around, to give more wiggle room, we are hoping to get 400 teachers,” he said. Currently, there are only 200 teachers scheduled to teach this summer.
In hopes of enticing more teachers, The stipend was increased for high school teachers to $5,000, and for elementary and middle school teachers to $3,500.
Summer school runs from June 13 through July 22 for elementary and middle school students. It ends July 29 for high school students.
Sanchez said schools are recruiting teachers, however, schools are saying that the teachers who would normally teach during the summer months are looking forward to taking the time off.
“We tested the theory about whether or not it was the pay, should we pay more because we did increase the pay stipends from this year in comparison to last year,” he said. “I’m sure that resulted in some people that are interested but quite honestly a lot of teachers are …tired.”
As GDOE continues to recruit teachers, summer school registration is ongoing for students.
Not mandatory
The Guam Education Board and GDOE officials entertained the idea of making summer school mandatory for students who are in need of extra support. However, they opted to make it options. In the last few weeks, schools have sent out letters to parents of students whom they recommend enroll in summer school.
Doing it this way, addressed concerns with families, said Sanchez.
“When the conversation of making it mandatory came out, there were some folks who supported and said it was a good idea. But there was also a bunch of families that said that’s not fair, you’re extending the school year,” Sanchez said.
"We are going to have teacher training from June 6 through the 10th … to prepare them for the summer school program," Sanchez said. "We also have another program we are partnering with the Guam Trades Academy, that’s also from June 13 to Aug. 8, actually 10 weeks for those students."
Those interested in registering for summer school should contact their child’s respective schools.