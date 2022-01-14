The number of COVID-19 positive cases among public school students rose to 41 as of Wednesday, which mirrors the growing daily numbers on island, but there’s no change to public schools’ status.
Guam Department of Education officials are monitoring the uptick but schools remain open for now.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, earlier this week, said in spite of high number of cases the number of hospitalizations is still at a manageable level. Last week hospitalizations of COVID-19 cases ranged at about 13. On Thursday, that count rose to 18.
“Right now we're coordinating very closely with the governor's office, the lieutenant governor and Department of Public Health and Social Services with regard to our current posture, which is to maintain five days of face-to-face instruction for students,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.
Fernandez has said that within the governor’s allowance for school openings and the Guam Education Board’s mandate to reopen schools five-days-a week to ensure learning, GDOE still has some flexibility to take certain measures, including closing certain schools.
Officials do not foresee any school closures or returning to dividing the student populations and having the groups attend classes on alternating school days.
“In this case because of the new characteristics that we're observing with this present wave, we have not moved in the direction of of cohorts or shutting down,” Fernandez said. As of Wednesday, they are maintaining five days of instruction. “We've consulted with Public Health and the governor and lieutenant governor to ensure that we're all on the same page, that there weren't any pending restrictions coming our way.”
Reduced isolation
The latest guidance from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which falls in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, includes reduced isolation time for those who are COVID-19 positive.
The recent guidance which shortens COVID-19 isolation time for many to five days, may be good for the island’s largest government agency.
“In light of new Public Health guidance that also reflects new CDC guidance that actually provides more flexibility and potentially less disruption from positive cases and contact tracing due to what we know now about COVID-19,” Fernandez said. “When I say that I'm referencing the the latest guidance that came out over this weekend that shortens the time frame for quarantine and for return to work, based on your exposure to COVID-19, and also based on your vaccination status.”
GDOE has 3,600 employees. As of Wednesday, 94% are fully vaccinated while 5% are being tested weekly.
On Wednesday, GDOE also reported that two employees tested positive for COVID-19 . The day prior, GDOE reported eight positive cases among employees. In total there are 25 active employee cases
He said the new guidance is not an easy equation to figure out.
“I’ll have to admit, it's not a very easy equation. I mean you have to look at the various factors involved in the cases today, but the guidance is moving in the direction of potentially less disruption in terms of the requirements for employees or students to stay out of school," Fernandez said. “So we're reviewing that and making sure that we're very clear on that as we inform our employees and as we implement our response strategies, but, that's our current position.”
At this point GDOE has not made any changes to its operations, except to monitor schools and provide adequate support for continued operations.
Continued support includes working with Public Health to provide opportunities for vaccination.
This week Public Health in partnership with GDOE, offered after-school vaccination clinics at three elementary schools. Next week there will be three additional vaccination clinics:
• Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School, Jan. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m.
• Upi Elementary School, Jan. 19, from 3 to 6 p.m.
• M.U. Lujan Elementary School, Jan. 20, from 3:30 to 6 p.m
First and second doses, as well as boosters are available for children age 5 and older. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are available, a JIC release said.
Parents and guardians must bring their government-issued identification, the minor’s birth certificate, and legal guardianship documents if necessary.