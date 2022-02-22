The Guam Department of Education isn’t tracking the efficacy of the online model of learning which has over 2,000 students enrolled.
That’s because, at this point, online learning remains an accommodation for parents who aren’t yet comfortable sending their children to a physical classroom. The latter being GDOE’s focus as it works to get students caught up in lessons that were tougher to teach and learn in a virtual classroom - as has been the case since school year 2019-2020.
“The current way that the online program is put together it's still an accommodation for families, due to COVID-19,” said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.
While GDOE officials are looking to create an online program, they’ve not yet designed a program or gathered the necessary teaching staff with the proper training to teach a curriculum online.
At this time GDOE is pushing for the return of all students to face-to-face instruction.
“We believe that that is the, the preferred mode of instruction for most students," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "We do still have work to do on the online side of things, which is really to set parameters around where online learning would be most effective for students depending on their age or content area and other factors."
Future online program
It is unclear if the lack of separate data will have an impact on GDOE’s ability to develop the program.
While GDOE is tracking students’ individually, they don’t categorize students into online and in-person categories so it’s difficult to know how the models compare.
“We did not separate the data this way. Online students are part of the overall student performance,” Sanchez told the Guam Daily Post.
The Guam Department of Education has over 26,000 students, 20% or roughly 5,500 to 6,000 students will need additional support, which GDOE is providing via after school and summer programs.
Without separate data, GDOE can’t identify how many online students are part of the 20% falling behind.
“What we've been doing is we've already been collecting information about best practices that we intend to utilize future design for online,” Sanchez said.
“The design that we would have for regular education online program would probably look very different.”
For example, students in the remote learning program who don’t perform well will be moved into a face-to-face program.
“We're going to be, would definitely be, much more strict when it comes to attendance, definitely more strict when it comes to actual performance,” Sanchez said.