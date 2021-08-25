GDOE officials mum on COVID-19 backup plan but schools asked for input

As parents' concerns mount and COVID-19 cases rise, it appears that the Guam Department of Education is working on a plan.
On Sunday, teachers at F.B. Leon Guerrero middle school received an email regarding the drafting of Operation Sin Kasu.
The email said, “The department is putting together a backup plan in the event of a closure and/or change to cohorts.”
The Guam Daily Post asked GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez and other GDOE officials about the Operation Sin Kasu or Operate In Case Of on Sunday, but, a response has yet to be received.
Although mum on the details, GDOE officials have previously said they would explore the option of cohorts before moving to close schools or the entire district.
After months of planning to return nearly 28,000 students to in-person instruction, students returned on Aug. 12 to five days a week of instruction. Two weeks into the school year, GDOE management, support staff, educators and students are adjusting to the COVID-19-aware learning environment.
”We need an opportunity to demonstrate safe operations relative to what’s happening outside. What I mean by that is in most areas where schools have been open the community statistics are much higher than what you see in the school setting,” Fernandez previously said.
But with more and more parents raising concerns and attempting to transfer their children to the online model of learning, the call for action at schools appears to be gaining traction.
In anticipation of implementing Operation Sin Kasu, teachers were asked to do the following,
- survey the students to determine if they have a personal or GDOE laptop and/or internet capabilities or MiFi.
- create a Google classroom for all periods and embed instructional lessons to navigate and use Google classroom during face-to-face classes.
Currently, FBLG teachers are teaching both models of learning. According to a teacher who wishes to remain anonymous, one period is dedicated to online students, and enrollment has just increased to accommodate parents who switched their students to online learning in light of COVID-19 concerns.
The teacher said now, educators are being asked to start Google classrooms for their face-to-face students as well.
“And continue to teach them the same as the past seven days face-to-face every day without time to do anything else. Seriously, even a prep period and lunch is too short to do anything,” said the teacher who was visibly frustrated.
There is no word on how soon Operation Sin Kasu would be implemented.
The teacher is dreading Operation Sin Kasu, but said, “the current plan isn’t (the) greatest either.”
“We should have started with cohorts. The plan was to originally have two cohorts so we wouldn’t have all 800-plus kids on campus at once but on our teacher report date, we were told we were going full five days. For our middle school, we have the highest population followed by Benavente and Untalan (middle schools). We teachers already foresaw the need,” the teacher said.
Since the start of the school year, two cases of COVID-19-positive students were reported at FBLG. Meanwhile, 40 other student cases were reported in 25 out of the 41 schools; 14 were elementary schools, six were middle schools and five were high schools.
GDOE held the first in a series of input sessions on Tuesday. The session was geared toward school nurses and school health counselors. Sessions will continue through Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m, with a parent input session on Saturday. The sessions are to provide updates on COVID-19 matters and obtain input.